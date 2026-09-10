Adebayo Says He Would Tape Wike’s Mouth in His Cabinet

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Social Democratic Party presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo stated on September 10, 2026, that if he were to appoint Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to his administration, he would place tape over the minister’s mouth to restrain his public utterances.

Okay News reports that Adewole Adebayo made the statements during an interview with Symfoni, where he assessed the performance of the administration led by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, along with recent political events including the Osun State election.

While praising the work ethic and infrastructure output of Nyesom Wike in the Federal Capital Territory, Adewole Adebayo criticized the minister’s style of public communication and what he characterized as the glorification of state power.

“I respect Wike for one thing: that he has a good work ethic. He can work,” Adewole Adebayo said.

Adewole Adebayo acknowledged that while contracts executed under Nyesom Wike may lack value for money or feature inflated costs, visible physical projects have been completed in the Federal Capital Territory.

However, Adewole Adebayo described Nyesom Wike as a bad example for Nigerian politics due to his approach to state power, calling on media organizations to refrain from offering the minister platforms outside of Federal Capital Territory matters.

“If I was in my own government, I can appoint Wike, but I’ll put a little tape in his mouth,” Adewole Adebayo stated.

Turning to broader governance, Adewole Adebayo accused the administration of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu of intellectual dishonesty and flawed personnel choices, while also criticizing state governors who interfered in the Osun State election.

Adewole Adebayo concluded by urging public office holders to balance professional competence with restraint and respect for democratic norms.