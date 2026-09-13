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OSOGBO, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has placed residents and security formations across the state on high alert following credible intelligence reports uncovering alleged plots by terrorist elements to attack places of worship, directing citizens to report suspicious movements without delay, the state government announced in Osogbo on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The security advisory, issued in an official statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, urges members of the public to exercise maximum vigilance, particularly across border communities sharing administrative boundaries with neighbouring states where an influx of unfamiliar persons has been observed.

Okay News reports that the warning comes as law enforcement agencies intensify surveillance around mosques, churches, and crowded public installations to forestall potential breaches of public peace by non-state armed actors.

Addressing the security situation, Governor Adeleke charged communities to establish robust communication linkages with the police, military, and paramilitary commands operating within their localities to facilitate timely intelligence-sharing.

“We must provide the police and other security agencies with intelligence reports, with noticeable threats, in our communities,” Governor Adeleke stated. “As we are aware of alleged plots to attack our places of worship, we must become extra vigilant. Report anything unusual without any delay.”

The governor commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for taking proactive operational measures to intercept and neutralize the emerging threats before execution, while calling on sister security commands to recalibrate their tactical deployments and construct comprehensive operational plans to protect civilian lives and properties.

To institutionalize an immediate inter-agency response, Governor Adeleke announced that he will convene an emergency session of the Osun State Security Council to review the operational readiness of joint task forces and evaluate rapid-response frameworks across vulnerable corridors.

He called for collective communal scrutiny, urging residents and business owners to conduct thorough due diligence on unknown individuals seeking hospitality, short-term accommodation, or residence within their neighborhoods.

“We should be wary of people we host in our communities. On this note, I charge our royal fathers to also host their traditional council meetings on this development. We must nip in the bud the evil plans of enemies of public peace,” the governor directed.

Reaffirming the administration’s resolve to sustain civil harmony, Governor Adeleke emphasized that state authorities will collaborate closely with federal defense formations to foil any deliberate attempt by bandits or subversive networks to compromise public safety across Osun State.