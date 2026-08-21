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Adeleke Calls for Unity Following Re-election in Osun

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Adeleke Calls for Unity Following Re-election in Osun
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

OSOGBO, Nigeria – The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, called on residents to heal and unite following his re-election victory on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Okay News reports that Adeleke released a statement on the social media platform X expressing gratitude to the public for renewing his mandate.

“My dear people of Osun State, I am deeply humbled and grateful for the confidence you have reposed in me by re-electing me as your Governor,” Adeleke said. The governor thanked traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, civil servants, and other residents who participated in the Saturday election.

“This victory belongs to all of us, and I accept this renewed mandate with humility and a deep sense of responsibility,” he said.

Adeleke also addressed the casualties of pre-election violence. “As we celebrate, we also remember the victims of electoral violence before the election. My heartfelt condolences go to their families and loved ones. May Almighty God grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those they left behind,” he said.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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