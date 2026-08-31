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OSOGBO, Nigeria – The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has commended the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently concluded Osun State governorship election, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, for formally congratulating Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election victory, describing the gesture as an exemplary display of sportsmanship and democratic maturity, the campaign organisation announced on Monday, August 31, 2026.

In an official press statement released in Osogbo by its Spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq., the campaign council noted that while elections are transitory, the peace, progress, and shared prosperity of Osun State remain the collective inheritance and responsibility of all citizens.

Okay News reports that the commendation followed Oyebamiji’s congratulatory message to Governor Adeleke after the declaration of the election results, marking a significant step toward defusing post-electoral political tension across the state.

Olajengbesi noted that the gubernatorial contest was fiercely contested with heightened public emotions and acknowledged the unfortunate loss of lives during the electoral cycle, stressing that the conclusion of voting presents an urgent imperative for healing, reconciliation, and sober reflection.

“This is a commendable demonstration of sportsmanship and political maturity. Elections will come and go, but Osun State remains our collective heritage,” Olajengbesi stated. “The election was keenly contested, emotions ran high and, regrettably, precious lives were lost. This is therefore a time for healing, reconciliation and sober reflection.”

The campaign council urged leaders and stakeholders across political divides to rise above partisanship, abandon divisive rhetoric, and work constructively together for the overarching development of Osun State.

“We call on leaders across political divides to embrace this moment and work together for the peace, progress and development of our dear state,” the spokesperson added. “Political differences should never become permanent divisions among a people who share a common destiny.”

The council further disclosed that Governor Adeleke maintains an open-door administration and is willing to examine ideas, policy inputs, and developmental blueprints from Oyebamiji and other opposition figures to advance good governance and state infrastructure.

Reiterating that future democratic contests will always present opportunities for political competition, the council emphasized that the immediate priority must remain the welfare of the people and the collective advancement of Osun State.