Adeleke Defends Dancing Hobby Ahead of Osun Election

OSOGBO, Nigeria — Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke defended his public dancing on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, stating that his hobby does not interfere with his official duties as he seeks a second term in office.

Addressing attendees at a town hall meeting organized by Arise TV for candidates contesting the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election, Okay News reports that Adeleke described himself as a “prudent worker” and affirmed that he has delivered projects across various sectors despite his public displays.

“I dance because in my family, we are jolly good fellows. As I am dancing, I am working. There is time for everything, there is time to dance, and there is time to work. Dancing does not stop me from working. I have delivered across all sectors,” Adeleke said.

The governor’s remarks follow recent criticism from Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, who mocked Adeleke during an All Progressives Congress campaign rally in Osun State and urged voters to reject the incumbent candidate.

Adeleke responded to the criticisms by stating that those offended by his dancing should learn the skill, adding that the activity has not affected his performance in office.

“If they can’t dance, I can teach them how to dance,” Adeleke said. He added, “Dancing is a hobby. That does not affect my work. My people love me.”

Outline his administration’s achievements, Adeleke stated that his government constructed and rehabilitated roads across the state and installed solar-powered streetlights to enhance security and economic development. He added that his administration upgraded and rehabilitated over 200 primary healthcare facilities to global standards, equipping them with electricity and clean water.

Adeleke is contesting the August 15, 2026, election under the Accord Party after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party. He faces All Progressives Congress candidate Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji and African Democratic Congress candidate Najeem Salaam.