Adeleke Dissolves, Reconstitutes UNIOSUN Council, Retains Oladipo

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OSOGBO, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the dissolution and immediate reconstitution of the Governing Council of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) in a strategic move to reinforce the institution’s administrative governance and sustain its academic trajectory, the state government announced on Friday, August 28, 2026.

In a statement issued in Osogbo by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the administration confirmed that the swift reconstitution was executed to prevent administrative gaps in the statutory leadership and day-to-day oversight of the multi-campus tertiary institution.

Okay News reports that the newly constituted governing council retains Sooko (Prof) Adewale Abiodun Oladipo as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, following his tenure at the helm of the dissolved board.

Other distinguished personalities appointed to the reconstituted council include former Osun State Deputy Governor, Her Excellency Otunba Titi Laoye-Ponnle; Alhaji Gbadegesin Lawal; Mr. Akinola Franklin Omoniyi; Chief Funminiyi Awotide; Mr. Orija Samuel Adebayo; and Mrs. Adewale Adetayo Bola.

Governor Adeleke charged the incoming council members to consolidate the university’s academic achievements, safeguard its high institutional ratings, and collaborate proactively with the university management to drive innovative research, infrastructural expansion, and global competitiveness.

The state government confirmed that the formal inauguration ceremony for the Pro-Chancellor and members of the reconstituted UNIOSUN Governing Council will take place in Osogbo on Monday, August 31, 2026.