Adeleke Inaugurates Judicial Panels on Osun Election Violence

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OSOGBO, Nigeria – The Osun State Government has officially inaugurated a judicial Commission of Inquiry alongside a Coroner’s Inquest to investigate widespread allegations of violence, extrajudicial killings, and property destruction recorded before and after the August 15, 2026 governorship election, the Ministry of Justice announced in Osogbo on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The inauguration was performed at the Ministry of Justice Conference Hall in Abere by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Oluwole Jimi-Bada, SAN, who acted on behalf of Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

Okay News reports that the establishment of the fact-finding bodies followed an influx of formal petitions, security dossiers, and civic outcry over unlawful arms proliferation, targeted political assaults, arson, and breaches of public peace that characterized the recent gubernatorial election cycle.

Delivering his inaugural address, Jimi-Bada emphasized that the panels were constituted not as political instruments for witch-hunts or score-settling, but as lawful judicial mechanisms aimed at unearthing the truth, safeguarding democratic integrity, and institutionalizing long-term electoral peace.

“Elections are the foundation of democracy. Citizens must be able to participate freely and peacefully in the democratic process without fear, intimidation or violence,” the Attorney-General stated. “Where allegations of unlawful conduct arise, government has a duty to ensure that the facts are carefully examined and that justice is pursued in accordance with the law.”

He dismissed insinuations of partisan bias, stressing that the administration remains committed to equity, accountability, and the rule of law across institutional lines.

“It is a lawful fact-finding body established to ascertain the truth, identify persons who may have been affected, determine responsibility where supported by credible evidence, and recommend measures to strengthen public peace and prevent any recurrence of unlawful conduct,” Jimi-Bada said. “The commissions are not set up to persecute any person, political party, candidate, group, public officer or security agency. They are also not intended to shield anyone from accountability.”

The primary Commission of Inquiry, tasked with probing statewide electoral violence, is chaired by Justice Abdurazaq Abdulkareem, with Barrister Biodun Badiora serving as secretary. The panel includes retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Kayode Aderanti, Mr. R. Faremi, Mr. Maruff Adediran, Comrade Waheed Lawal, Dr. Adeyemi Aboderin, Dr. Azeez Morufu Olakunle, and Mr. Abodunrin Matthew Adeyinka.

A second body, established as a Coroner’s Inquest to investigate the fatal election-related unrest known as the Ikire killings, is chaired by Magistrate Ayokunle Shiyanbola, with Barrister Biodun Badiora as secretary, supported by AIG Aderanti (rtd), Mr. Dele Akintayo, Comrade Wale Balogun, Alhaji Akinkunmi Taliat Lanrewaju, and Dr. Babatunde Afolabi, Chief Medical Director of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital.

The panels are empowered to receive memoranda, petitions, forensic evidence, multimedia recordings, and witness testimonies from political actors, security agencies, traditional institutions, and civil society groups, with both bodies expected to submit comprehensive reports containing findings of fact, recommendations for prosecution, and compensation frameworks for victims within statutory timelines.

Issuing a stern caution against obstruction, the Attorney-General warned that the state government will not tolerate witness intimidation, suppression of documents, or harassment of petitioners, urging all political stakeholders to recognize that the peace and stability of Osun State supersede individual partisan ambitions.