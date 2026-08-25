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OSOGBO, Nigeria – Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Onijabe of Ijabe Land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Felix Olaniyan Oyeniyi Oyelade II, in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

In a formal condolence statement released on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor described the late monarch as an esteemed traditional ruler and dedicated community leader who committed his reign to promoting peace, cultural heritage, and communal stability.

“The passing of the Onijabe of Ijabe Land is a great loss to the people of Ijabe and the traditional institution in Osun State. Kabiyesi was a father figure whose wisdom, and commitment to his people earned him lasting respect,” Adeleke said.

Okay News reports that Oba Oyelade II played a prominent role within the Odo-Otin Traditional Council, contributing significantly to conflict resolution and grassroots development initiatives across the district.

Reflecting on the monarch’s stewardship, Governor Adeleke added: “His Royal Majesty leaves behind a legacy of service, peace, and dedication to community development. His contributions to the growth and stability of Ijabe will remain cherished by his people.”

The governor extended his sympathies to members of the royal family, the Ijabe community, the Odo-Otin Traditional Council, and the people of Osun State, offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the monarch and divine fortitude for the bereaved community.