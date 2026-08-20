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ABUJA, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and presented his Certificate of Return following his victory in the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke was accompanied by other officials during the visit, where he also held discussions with the President. The presentation came a day after the governor received the certificate from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo.

The Okay News reports that Adeleke secured another term in office in the Osun governorship election, after which he pledged ₦500 million to support verified victims and families affected by electoral violence.

At the certificate presentation ceremony in Osogbo on Wednesday, Adeleke said the mandate belonged to the people of Osun State and thanked residents for renewing their confidence in his administration.

He also paid tribute to victims of the violence recorded during the election, including Ezekiel Olapade, Aderogba Ajayi, Remi Abass and Kolade Eluyera.

Adeleke said a Verification and Relief Committee, chaired by Osun State House of Assembly Speaker Adewale Olumide Egbedun, would identify verified victims and oversee the distribution of relief.

He said assistance would be provided without discrimination based on political affiliation, religion, ethnicity, gender or social status.

The governor also announced that his family, through the Springtime Development Foundation, would provide full scholarships up to university level for children and dependants of people who died in the electoral violence.

Calling for reconciliation after the election, Adeleke urged Osun residents to put the campaign period behind them and focus on governance and development.

“The election is over. The campaign is over. The contest is over. Now is the time to govern, unite, heal and build,” he said.