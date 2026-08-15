August 15, 2026

Adeleke Urges Tinubu to Stop Attempts to Disrupt Osun Election Results

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Adeleke Urges Tinubu to Stop Attempts to Disrupt Osun Election Results
Osun State Governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke

OSOGBO, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged President Bola Tinubu to warn security agencies against alleged attempts by politicians to disrupt the collation of results from Saturday’s governorship election.

Adeleke said there were reports of attempts to hijack or disrupt collation centres across the state, describing such actions as unacceptable. Okay News reports that he called on the president to ensure that security agencies protect voters and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

In a statement addressed to Tinubu, Adeleke urged the president to reaffirm his commitment that the votes of Osun residents would count and that the election outcome would reflect their choice.

He specifically called on the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to follow the president’s directives and protect the electoral process.

Adeleke also urged the security agencies to provide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the support needed to complete the collation and announce the results transparently.

The governor said the people of Osun State had expressed their choice through the ballot and insisted that their votes must be protected and their mandate respected.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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