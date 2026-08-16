OSOGBO, Nigeria – Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has secured victory in 19 out of the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State following the conclusion of voting in the state’s governorship election.
Okay News gathered that his primary challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, won the remaining 11 local government areas across the state. The Independent National Electoral Commission is scheduled to announce the official declaration of results at the state collation centre.
The election recorded wide voter participation across various polling units, with collation officers confirming verified tallies from all 30 council areas.
Official Local Government Results Breakdown
1. Boluwaduro LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Sola Omotola
Accord (A): 7,118 | APC: 7,050 | ADC: 179
Accredited Voters: 14,662 | Total Votes Cast: 14,655 | Total Valid Votes: 14,478
2. Ede South LGA
Returning Officer: Raji Oluwakemi
Accord (A): 26,188 | APC: 6,219 | ADC: 390
Accredited Voters: 34,011 | Total Votes Cast: 33,950 | Total Valid Votes: 33,210
3. Ife North LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Tajudeen Opoola
Accord (A): 13,879 | APC: 9,613 | ADC: 333
Accredited Voters: 24,772 | Total Votes Cast: 24,704 | Total Valid Votes: 24,216
4. Ilesa West LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Babatunde Omotoso
Accord (A): 16,196 | APC: 12,756 | ADC: 673
Accredited Voters: 31,333 | Total Votes Cast: 31,234 | Total Valid Votes: 30,244
5. Ifedayo LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Babatope
Accord (A): 7,427 | APC: 6,836 | ADC: 115
Accredited Voters: 14,703 | Total Votes Cast: 14,703 | Total Valid Votes: 1,449
6. Ilesa East LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Chika Asogba
Accord (A): 12,280 | APC: 16,208 | ADC: 504
Accredited Voters: 30,371 | Total Votes Cast: 30,209 | Total Valid Votes: 29,460
7. Ife Central LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Adekoya Iromini
Accord (A): 21,171 | APC: 15,913 | ADC: 747
Accredited Voters: 39,990 | Total Votes Cast: 39,330 | Total Valid Votes: 38,380
8. Boripe LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Ahmed Sakiru
Accord (A): 12,448 | APC: 19,963 | ADC: 379
Accredited Voters: 33,943 | Total Votes Cast: 33,713 | Total Valid Votes: 33,116
9. Irepodun LGA
Returning Officer: Babafunso Awe
Accord (A): 14,504 | APC: 15,713 | ADC: 249
Accredited Voters: 31,291 | Total Votes Cast: 31,282 | Total Valid Votes: 30,717
10. Obokun LGA
Returning Officer: Dr. Stephen Ojo
Accord (A): 12,023 | APC: 16,120 | ADC: 205
Accredited Voters: 29,183 | Total Votes Cast: 29,147 | Total Valid Votes: 28,687
11. Orolu LGA
Returning Officer: Dr. Akinkunmi Sunday
Accord (A): 12,352 | APC: 10,622 | ADC: 236
Accredited Voters: 25,424 | Total Votes Cast: 23,890 | Total Valid Votes: 23,438
12. Osogbo LGA
Returning Officer: Udueke Maximilian
Accord (A): 36,480 | APC: 30,474 | ADC: 1,503
Accredited Voters: 70,840 | Total Votes Cast: 70,785 | Total Valid Votes: 69,307
13. Oriade LGA
Returning Officer: Dr. Olabode Olajide
Accord (A): 21,343 | APC: 14,863 | ADC: 423
Accredited Voters: 37,962 | Total Votes Cast: 37,933 | Total Valid Votes: 37,073
14. Odo Otin LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Adebola Aderibigbe
Accord (A): 18,003 | APC: 15,435 | ADC: 377
Accredited Voters: 34,482 | Total Votes Cast: 34,456 | Total Valid Votes: 34,026
15. Ife East LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Benjamin Omolayo
Accord (A): 27,201 | APC: 18,600 | ADC: 935
Accredited Voters: 49,065 | Total Votes Cast: 49,017 | Total Valid Votes: 47,519
16. Ifelodun LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Olayiwola Fasonranti
Accord (A): 21,107 | APC: 18,396 | ADC: 509
Accredited Voters: 41,156 | Total Votes Cast: 41,143 | Total Valid Votes: 40,466
17. Atakumosa West LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Adesiji Taiwo
Accord (A): 7,479 | APC: 10,037 | ADC: 213
Accredited Voters: 18,707 | Total Votes Cast: 18,399 | Total Valid Votes: 17,985
18. Iwo LGA
Returning Officer: Mrs. Koyejo Fasakin
Accord (A): 27,085 | APC: 19,660 | ADC: 588
Accredited Voters: 48,985 | Total Votes Cast: 48,953 | Total Valid Votes: 48,027
19. Ede North LGA
Returning Officer: Assoc. Prof. Jacob Opele
Accord (A): 35,427 | APC: 10,283 | ADC: 307
Accredited Voters: 47,262 | Total Votes Cast: 47,205 | Total Valid Votes: 46,474
20. Ila LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Oludolapo Amu
Accord (A): 16,211 | APC: 12,934 | ADC: 259
Accredited Voters: 30,028 | Total Votes Cast: 30,021 | Total Valid Votes: 29,605
21. Irewole LGA
Returning Officer: Mr. Wahudi
Accord (A): 10,934 | APC: 29,972 | ADC: 275
Accredited Voters: 42,858 | Total Votes Cast: 42,824 | Total Valid Votes: 41,575
22. Ayedire LGA
Returning Officer: Dr. Samuel Sunday
Accord (A): 11,073 | APC: 9,910 | ADC: 148
Accredited Voters: 21,419 | Total Votes Cast: 21,414 | Total Valid Votes: 21,228
23. Atakumosa East LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Bukola Bolaji
Accord (A): 7,872 | APC: 9,936 | ADC: 333
Accredited Voters: 19,253 | Total Votes Cast: 18,823 | Total Valid Votes: 18,442
24. Egbedore LGA
Returning Officer: Mrs. Omolara
Accord (A): 19,278 | APC: 11,194 | ADC: 363
Accredited Voters: 31,867 | Total Votes Cast: 31,830 | Total Valid Votes: 31,155
25. Ayedaade LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Fakayode
Accord (A): 16,681 | APC: 15,719 | ADC: 331
Accredited Voters: 34,232 | Total Votes Cast: 33,801 | Total Valid Votes: 33,180
26. Isokan LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Anthony Fajinmi
Accord (A): 13,765 | APC: 14,063 | ADC: 384
Accredited Voters: 29,421 | Total Votes Cast: 29,405 | Total Valid Votes: 28,715
27. Olaoluwa LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Temitope Babalola
Accord (A): 10,063 | APC: 10,782 | ADC: 213
Accredited Voters: 21,599 | Total Votes Cast: 21,595 | Total Valid Votes: 21,228
28. Ife South LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Shittu Olugoke
Accord (A): 13,507 | APC: 14,678 | ADC: 290
Accredited Voters: 29,521 | Total Votes Cast: 29,461 | Total Valid Votes: 28,906
29. Ejigbo LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Cicilia Akintayo
Accord (A): 18,458 | APC: 16,195 | ADC: 5,053
Accredited Voters: 41,173 | Total Votes Cast: 41,125 | Total Valid Votes: 40,314
30. Olorunda LGA
Returning Officer: Prof. Hilary Okoh
Accord (A): 23,514 | APC: 24,671 | ADC: 666
Accredited Voters: 51,172 | Total Votes Cast: 50,793 | Total Valid Votes: 49,458