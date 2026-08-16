OSOGBO, Nigeria – Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has secured victory in 19 out of the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State following the conclusion of voting in the state’s governorship election.

Okay News gathered that his primary challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, won the remaining 11 local government areas across the state. The Independent National Electoral Commission is scheduled to announce the official declaration of results at the state collation centre.

The election recorded wide voter participation across various polling units, with collation officers confirming verified tallies from all 30 council areas.

Official Local Government Results Breakdown

1. Boluwaduro LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Sola Omotola

Accord (A): 7,118 | APC: 7,050 | ADC: 179

Accredited Voters: 14,662 | Total Votes Cast: 14,655 | Total Valid Votes: 14,478

2. Ede South LGA

Returning Officer: Raji Oluwakemi

Accord (A): 26,188 | APC: 6,219 | ADC: 390

Accredited Voters: 34,011 | Total Votes Cast: 33,950 | Total Valid Votes: 33,210

3. Ife North LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Tajudeen Opoola

Accord (A): 13,879 | APC: 9,613 | ADC: 333

Accredited Voters: 24,772 | Total Votes Cast: 24,704 | Total Valid Votes: 24,216

4. Ilesa West LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Babatunde Omotoso

Accord (A): 16,196 | APC: 12,756 | ADC: 673

Accredited Voters: 31,333 | Total Votes Cast: 31,234 | Total Valid Votes: 30,244

5. Ifedayo LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Babatope

Accord (A): 7,427 | APC: 6,836 | ADC: 115

Accredited Voters: 14,703 | Total Votes Cast: 14,703 | Total Valid Votes: 1,449

6. Ilesa East LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Chika Asogba

Accord (A): 12,280 | APC: 16,208 | ADC: 504

Accredited Voters: 30,371 | Total Votes Cast: 30,209 | Total Valid Votes: 29,460

7. Ife Central LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Adekoya Iromini

Accord (A): 21,171 | APC: 15,913 | ADC: 747

Accredited Voters: 39,990 | Total Votes Cast: 39,330 | Total Valid Votes: 38,380

8. Boripe LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Ahmed Sakiru

Accord (A): 12,448 | APC: 19,963 | ADC: 379

Accredited Voters: 33,943 | Total Votes Cast: 33,713 | Total Valid Votes: 33,116

9. Irepodun LGA

Returning Officer: Babafunso Awe

Accord (A): 14,504 | APC: 15,713 | ADC: 249

Accredited Voters: 31,291 | Total Votes Cast: 31,282 | Total Valid Votes: 30,717

10. Obokun LGA

Returning Officer: Dr. Stephen Ojo

Accord (A): 12,023 | APC: 16,120 | ADC: 205

Accredited Voters: 29,183 | Total Votes Cast: 29,147 | Total Valid Votes: 28,687

11. Orolu LGA

Returning Officer: Dr. Akinkunmi Sunday

Accord (A): 12,352 | APC: 10,622 | ADC: 236

Accredited Voters: 25,424 | Total Votes Cast: 23,890 | Total Valid Votes: 23,438

12. Osogbo LGA

Returning Officer: Udueke Maximilian

Accord (A): 36,480 | APC: 30,474 | ADC: 1,503

Accredited Voters: 70,840 | Total Votes Cast: 70,785 | Total Valid Votes: 69,307

13. Oriade LGA

Returning Officer: Dr. Olabode Olajide

Accord (A): 21,343 | APC: 14,863 | ADC: 423

Accredited Voters: 37,962 | Total Votes Cast: 37,933 | Total Valid Votes: 37,073

14. Odo Otin LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Adebola Aderibigbe

Accord (A): 18,003 | APC: 15,435 | ADC: 377

Accredited Voters: 34,482 | Total Votes Cast: 34,456 | Total Valid Votes: 34,026

15. Ife East LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Benjamin Omolayo

Accord (A): 27,201 | APC: 18,600 | ADC: 935

Accredited Voters: 49,065 | Total Votes Cast: 49,017 | Total Valid Votes: 47,519

16. Ifelodun LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Olayiwola Fasonranti

Accord (A): 21,107 | APC: 18,396 | ADC: 509

Accredited Voters: 41,156 | Total Votes Cast: 41,143 | Total Valid Votes: 40,466

17. Atakumosa West LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Adesiji Taiwo

Accord (A): 7,479 | APC: 10,037 | ADC: 213

Accredited Voters: 18,707 | Total Votes Cast: 18,399 | Total Valid Votes: 17,985

18. Iwo LGA

Returning Officer: Mrs. Koyejo Fasakin

Accord (A): 27,085 | APC: 19,660 | ADC: 588

Accredited Voters: 48,985 | Total Votes Cast: 48,953 | Total Valid Votes: 48,027

19. Ede North LGA

Returning Officer: Assoc. Prof. Jacob Opele

Accord (A): 35,427 | APC: 10,283 | ADC: 307

Accredited Voters: 47,262 | Total Votes Cast: 47,205 | Total Valid Votes: 46,474

20. Ila LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Oludolapo Amu

Accord (A): 16,211 | APC: 12,934 | ADC: 259

Accredited Voters: 30,028 | Total Votes Cast: 30,021 | Total Valid Votes: 29,605

21. Irewole LGA

Returning Officer: Mr. Wahudi

Accord (A): 10,934 | APC: 29,972 | ADC: 275

Accredited Voters: 42,858 | Total Votes Cast: 42,824 | Total Valid Votes: 41,575

22. Ayedire LGA

Returning Officer: Dr. Samuel Sunday

Accord (A): 11,073 | APC: 9,910 | ADC: 148

Accredited Voters: 21,419 | Total Votes Cast: 21,414 | Total Valid Votes: 21,228

23. Atakumosa East LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Bukola Bolaji

Accord (A): 7,872 | APC: 9,936 | ADC: 333

Accredited Voters: 19,253 | Total Votes Cast: 18,823 | Total Valid Votes: 18,442

24. Egbedore LGA

Returning Officer: Mrs. Omolara

Accord (A): 19,278 | APC: 11,194 | ADC: 363

Accredited Voters: 31,867 | Total Votes Cast: 31,830 | Total Valid Votes: 31,155

25. Ayedaade LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Fakayode

Accord (A): 16,681 | APC: 15,719 | ADC: 331

Accredited Voters: 34,232 | Total Votes Cast: 33,801 | Total Valid Votes: 33,180

26. Isokan LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Anthony Fajinmi

Accord (A): 13,765 | APC: 14,063 | ADC: 384

Accredited Voters: 29,421 | Total Votes Cast: 29,405 | Total Valid Votes: 28,715

27. Olaoluwa LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Temitope Babalola

Accord (A): 10,063 | APC: 10,782 | ADC: 213

Accredited Voters: 21,599 | Total Votes Cast: 21,595 | Total Valid Votes: 21,228

28. Ife South LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Shittu Olugoke

Accord (A): 13,507 | APC: 14,678 | ADC: 290

Accredited Voters: 29,521 | Total Votes Cast: 29,461 | Total Valid Votes: 28,906

29. Ejigbo LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Cicilia Akintayo

Accord (A): 18,458 | APC: 16,195 | ADC: 5,053

Accredited Voters: 41,173 | Total Votes Cast: 41,125 | Total Valid Votes: 40,314

30. Olorunda LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Hilary Okoh

Accord (A): 23,514 | APC: 24,671 | ADC: 666

Accredited Voters: 51,172 | Total Votes Cast: 50,793 | Total Valid Votes: 49,458