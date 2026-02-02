Ademola Lookman Completes Move to Atlético Madrid, Bids Emotional Farewell to Atalanta

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has officially brought his Atalanta chapter to an end, completing a move to Atlético de Madrid after nearly four memorable seasons in Italy.

The Spanish club confirmed the transfer on Monday with a welcome message shared across its official social media platforms, declaring: “Welcome to Atleti, Lookman.”

The announcement followed an emotional farewell message posted by the Super Eagles forward to Atalanta supporters, teammates, and staff.

In his goodbye message, Lookman reflected on his journey in Bergamo, describing it as one that shaped both his career and personal growth.

“To the Atalanta family, after nearly four years, the time has come for me to say goodbye. From the moment I arrived in Bergamo, you welcomed me like one of your own and pushed me to be the best version of myself,” he wrote.

Lookman highlighted several historic milestones achieved during his time at the club, including Atalanta’s European triumph and his personal accolades.

“Together we made history. European champions, a night none of us will ever forget. Scoring a hat-trick in a European final and lifting a trophy with this club after a 61 year trophy drought will stay with me. Winning the Africa Player of the Year award in 2024 as an Atalanta player will forever stay with me.”

Okay News reports that Lookman leaves Atalanta as one of the club’s most influential attacking players in recent history, having played a decisive role in their European success and becoming a fan favourite for his work rate, flair, and big-game performances.

The 27-year-old also paid tribute to the Atalanta supporters, crediting them for creating a sense of belonging throughout his stay.

“Thank you to my teammates, the staff, the club. To the fans, your passion, your belief, your energy meant everything. From day one, you stood by me and by this team through every moment.”

He ended his message with a heartfelt note in Italian: “Grazie di tutto, ciao.”