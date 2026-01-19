AFCON 2025 Sets Multiple All-Time Records After Senegal’s Final Win

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) concluded in grand style on January 18, 2026, with the Teranga Lions of Senegal emerging victorious to claim their second AFCON title.

Hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco, the tournament, which commenced on December 21, 2025, will be remembered for its unprecedented offensive displays and historic records. The final match saw Senegal defeat beat host nation Morroco 1-0, thereby leaving Morocco as runners-up despite a spirited campaign on home soil.

New Facts & Records Set

Highest Scoring Tournament: A total of 121 goals were scored across all 52 matches, a new all-time record for the tournament, surpassing the previous record of 119 set in the 2023 edition.

Most Venues: The tournament was hosted across nine venues in six different cities, the most ever used for an AFCON tournament.

First Time over Christmas/New Year: This was the first time in history the Africa Cup of Nations was played over the Christmas and New Year period, due to scheduling conflicts with the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

Brahim Diaz Goal-Scoring Streak: Morocco’s Brahim Diaz became the first player since Osei Kofi in 1968 to score in five consecutive AFCON games.

Yassine Bounou Clean Sheets: Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou set a new national record by keeping five clean sheets in a single AFCON edition and went 477 minutes without conceding a goal.

Tunisia’s Consecutive Appearances: Tunisia extended their record for consecutive AFCON participations, reaching the tournament for the 17th time in a row.

Ghana Fails to Qualify: For the first time since 2004, the four-time champions Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament.

Most Bronze Medals: By defeating Egypt in the third-place play-off, Nigeria secured their ninth bronze medal, extending their record as the nation with the most third-place finishes in AFCON history. Nigeria maintains a perfect record in all third-place matches they have contested, having won all nine of them.

Increased Prize Money: The winners (Senegal) received $10 million, an increase from US$7 million for the 2023 event.

Tournament Statistics and Awards

Winner – Senegal (second title)

Runner-up – Morocco (hosts)

Third Place – Nigeria

Top Scorer – Brahim Diaz (Morocco) with 5 goals

Best Player – Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Best Goalkeeper – Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

The tournament was praised for its attacking style of play and high-quality performances, reflecting a shift in African football towards tactical flexibility.