AfDB, IITA Sign $16.61 Million Grant to Scale Climate-Resilient Food Production in Africa

Abuja, Nigeria – The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have signed a $16.61 million grant agreement to launch the third phase of the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation Programme, aimed at scaling climate-resilient food production across Africa.

Okay News reports that the agreement, signed in Abuja and announced on the bank’s website on Friday, reinforces efforts to modernise African agriculture through proven technologies, stronger seed systems, and deeper collaboration among research institutions, governments, and private sector players. The initiative has already expanded climate-resilient farming practices across more than 35 million hectares of land. The new phase is expected to consolidate these gains while accelerating deployment across vulnerable countries.

Officials say the third phase will focus on scaling innovation faster and strengthening delivery systems. Abdul Kamara, Director General of the Bank Group’s Nigeria Country Department, said the programme underscores the bank’s commitment to ensuring proven, climate-resilient technologies reach farmers faster and at scale. Simeon Ehui, Director General of IITA, added that the new phase allows the institute to deepen the delivery of science-based solutions that improve farmers’ yields and livelihoods. Financed through the African Development Fund, the bank’s concessional lending window, TAAT-III is designed to consolidate earlier gains while introducing a more sustainable, private sector-driven delivery model.

The bank stated that TAAT has increased crop yields by as much as 69 percent and generated over $4 billion in additional agricultural value. Countries such as Sudan, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria have recorded notable improvements in staple crop productivity and climate resilience. In Nigeria, under the Wheat Compact, farmers who adopted improved heat-tolerant wheat varieties more than doubled yields from 1.7 tons per hectare to 3.5 tons per hectare. Programme-supported seed system assessments have informed national reforms aimed at expanding access to certified, climate-resilient seeds.

TAAT was launched in 2018 and has grown into one of Africa’s most impactful agricultural innovation platforms, reaching nearly 25 million farmers. TAAT-III is expected to reach an additional 14 million farmers across 37 low-income and vulnerable countries served by the African Development Fund. Last week, the bank approved a $200 million loan to support climate-smart and technology-driven agriculture in Nigeria.