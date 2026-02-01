Afolayan Recounts Heated Call With Akindele Over Nollywood Promotion Debate

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and creative entrepreneur Kunle Afolayan has spoken about a tense phone conversation he said he had with Nigerian actress and producer Funke Akindele, following public arguments over how movies are promoted in Nigeria’s film industry.

In an interview on ARISE News on Sunday, 1 February 2026, Afolayan said Akindele called him after reports circulated claiming he had looked down on colleagues who promote films with dance-led social media campaigns. Okay News reports that the comments were originally linked to a broader discussion about film marketing and cinema returns, but later became a personal controversy.

Afolayan said the call quickly became emotional and that Akindele warned him not to bring her up in future interviews. “She called, and she said, ‘I know you don’t like me, but don’t mention my name in your interviews,’ she was yelling, and she dropped the phone after that,” he said.

He added that the reaction surprised him because, according to him, they have known each other for years. Afolayan said their relationship dates back to their time around University of Lagos in Lagos, and he described Akindele as someone he considers family.

The filmmaker insisted his earlier remarks were misunderstood. He said he was not attacking Akindele or any other filmmaker who chooses an aggressive promotional style, but was only explaining what he personally finds exhausting. “I never said anything was wrong with it. For me, it’s draining. I have absolutely nothing against it. I’m just saying what I will not do,” he stated.

Afolayan explained that his original comments were made at a film business forum where cinema operators and filmmakers discussed profitability and sustainability, especially the challenge of recouping production costs through cinema releases. He said cinema operators asked when he would return to the big screen, and he responded that he could not do so without clearer assurances about earnings.

While addressing the fallout, Afolayan said he was sorry if Akindele felt offended. “If for any reason she feels offended, I’m sorry,” he said. However, he also criticised what he called the use of online attackers, saying he would not handle disputes that way.

Despite the dispute, Afolayan praised Akindele’s career growth and described her progress as strategic. He said he has advised younger filmmakers to learn from her approach, pointing to how she built her brand over time and used earlier projects to develop momentum.

Beyond the argument over marketing, Afolayan also spoke about the performance of Aníkúlápó Season Two on Netflix, saying it exceeded expectations. He said that as of Saturday, 31 January 2026, the title was ranking at number one in Nigeria shortly after release, and he added that Season Two and Season Three were filmed back-to-back.

He also dismissed claims that Netflix had left Nigeria, explaining that commissioning new productions and acquiring existing content are different business decisions. “Netflix didn’t go anywhere. They stopped commissioning. They didn’t stop acquiring,” he said, adding that some films are licensed for long periods.

Afolayan further reflected on his experience curating screenings of films made by his late father, Ade Love, as part of Oyo State’s 50th anniversary celebrations. He said the moment was emotional and argued that marking the state’s history should also recognise early contributors to the local film industry.

As debates continue in Nigeria’s entertainment space over marketing styles, cinema economics, and streaming distribution, Afolayan maintained that his stance was never personal. “I have absolutely nothing against her. She’s my sister. We grew up together,” he said.