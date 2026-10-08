Africa Credit Rating Agency Launches in Mauritius

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The Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) launched in Mauritius on October 7, 2026, creating an Africa-focused provider of credit assessments for governments, companies and institutions.

Okay News reports that African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf attended the launch alongside Mauritian officials, financial-sector representatives and development partners, according to an African Union readout.

The African Union (AU) says the agency is intended to give investors a fuller understanding of African credit risk by drawing on the continent’s data and expertise.

In its launch information, the AU describes AfCRA as a privately driven, self-funded organisation operating independently. Governments are barred from owning shares, while its governance framework is designed to address political influence and conflicts of interest.

The African Peer Review Mechanism coordinated its establishment, but the agency now operates autonomously, the AU says.

Planned coverage includes national governments, sub-national borrowers, companies and public and private institutions. Management may also decide to assess entities outside Africa. Regional subsidiaries are planned to extend its presence across the continent.

The AU says 32 of its 55 member states have ratings from the three largest international agencies, leaving 23 without that coverage. AfCRA aims to help narrow those information gaps and support better-informed investment decisions.

Youssouf said the agency’s standing would depend on professional, transparent analysis that meets international standards. He said its assessments should be free from political pressure and should not promise favourable results.

He also called for African countries to maintain sound economic management, responsible public finances and sustainable debt policies.

Mauritius’ Financial Services and Economic Planning Minister Jyoti Jeetun said rigorous methods and independence would be essential to winning market confidence, according to the readout.

Credit ratings assess a borrower’s ability to meet its obligations. They inform lending and investment decisions, but investors also weigh factors including interest rates, market conditions and their own risk assessments.

The African Union’s launch announcements do not identify ratings already issued by AfCRA or quantify any reduction in borrowing costs.

Related: Moody’s upgrades Nigeria’s outlook to positive.