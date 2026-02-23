African Green Projects Seek $3.09 Billion Funding at Cape Town Summit

Cape Town, South Africa – Green projects across Africa are seeking approximately $3.09 billion in funding as investors prepare to engage with a curated pipeline of climate solutions spanning more than 25 countries at Africa’s Green Economy Summit 2026.

Okay News reports that the investment pipeline covers early-stage small and medium enterprises as well as expansion and infrastructure opportunities across sectors including renewable energy, waste management, circular economy solutions, sustainable agriculture, the blue economy, and nature-based projects. The summit is designed to accelerate transactions through focused pitch sessions, investor briefings, and curated one-to-one matchmaking aligning founders with development finance institutions, commercial banks, venture funds, and specialist partners.

Financing structures are expected to include catalytic capital, blended finance, concessional funding, and structured risk-mitigation tools to unlock large-scale deployment of climate solutions. Elodie Ashdown, Investment Project Lead at VUKA Group, said the summit presents curated deal flow where catalytic investors can unlock both impact and return, from decentralised hydrogen manufacturing to circular industrial solutions and resilient food systems. Amanda Ganca, Head of Investment at WESGRO, noted that African ecosystems are maturing and investor interest is translating into tangible manufacturing prospects and skilled jobs across the Western Cape and beyond.

Institutional and strategic investors are encouraged to move from commitment to deployment and consider catalytic commitments that accelerate manufacturing, job creation, and resilient systems across Africa. Expected investors include multilaterals, climate funds, commercial banks, asset managers, impact venture capital firms, and specialist sector partners, each matched to project maturity ranging from pilot funding to commercial debt and equity. The summit is led by the African Union, with Sanlam Investments as Title Sponsor, Standard Bank as Gold Sponsor, and Silver Sponsors FSD Africa, Gautrain, and UNOPS.