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African Union Sets Up Oversight Body for Electricity Market Plan

The African Union Commission has formalised the AfSEM oversight committee, adopted a governance manual and launched technical working groups in Addis Ababa.

By Damilola A.
Published
A high-voltage electricity pylon beneath power lines crossing a blue, cloudy sky
A high-voltage pylon and transmission lines. Illustrative image.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: The African Union Commission formalised the oversight committee for the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM) at a meeting held from September 28 to 30, 2026.

Okay News reports that participants also adopted a governance manual and launched technical working groups, according to the commission’s September 30 announcement.

The High-Level Technical Oversight Committee will coordinate implementation with regional organisations, power pools and regulators. Its manual sets out responsibilities and procedures for decisions, reporting and accountability.

The working groups will provide specialist input to support the market’s development. The meeting endorsed a separate handbook covering their membership and functions.

AfSEM aims to make electricity more reliable and affordable for households and businesses across Africa. The African Union’s programme overview traces preparations to 2015, with support from the European Union. African heads of state adopted its policy paper, roadmap and governance structure in February 2021.

The commission said linking regional electricity markets would be a step towards making AfSEM operational. Participants agreed on implementation responsibilities, timelines and reporting arrangements.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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