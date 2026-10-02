Today

African Union Urges Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to Reduce Tensions

The African Union Commission has urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to exercise restraint, keep communication open and resolve their differences through dialogue.

By Damilola A.
Published
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Yvette Cooper sit facing one another with three African Union flags behind them.
AU Commission chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, right, with Yvette Cooper in Addis Ababa in February 2026. File photo. Photo: Russell Watkins/FCDO

The African Union Commission called on Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt on Thursday, October 1, 2026 to resolve their differences through diplomacy and avoid actions that could worsen tensions.

The commission, the secretariat of the African Union, said it was concerned about heightened tensions between the three member states. It urged them to exercise “maximum restraint” and avoid statements or actions that could threaten regional peace.

Okay News reports that the commission’s statement called for communication channels to remain open as the countries seek a peaceful resolution.

It said differences should be addressed through established diplomatic channels and dialogue, in accordance with the African Union’s Constitutive Act, its founding treaty.

The appeal concerns Ethiopia and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa, and Egypt in north-eastern Africa.

The commission said it was ready to support efforts to reduce tensions and resolve the differences peacefully, in consultation with the three countries.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center