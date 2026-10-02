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The African Union Commission called on Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt on Thursday, October 1, 2026 to resolve their differences through diplomacy and avoid actions that could worsen tensions.

The commission, the secretariat of the African Union, said it was concerned about heightened tensions between the three member states. It urged them to exercise “maximum restraint” and avoid statements or actions that could threaten regional peace.

Okay News reports that the commission’s statement called for communication channels to remain open as the countries seek a peaceful resolution.

It said differences should be addressed through established diplomatic channels and dialogue, in accordance with the African Union’s Constitutive Act, its founding treaty.

The appeal concerns Ethiopia and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa, and Egypt in north-eastern Africa.

The commission said it was ready to support efforts to reduce tensions and resolve the differences peacefully, in consultation with the three countries.