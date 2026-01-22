African Union Sets February Executive Council Session In Addis Ababa, Flags G20 Role And Key Appointments

The African Union (AU), the continental body that brings together Africa’s member states and is headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has announced plans to hold the Forty-Eighth (48th) Ordinary Session of its Executive Council in February 2026, a meeting expected to draw senior policymakers from across the continent to discuss governance, institutional reforms, and shared policy priorities.

In an official notice published on the African Union website on Wednesday, the organisation described the Executive Council as one of its central decision-making organs, typically made up of foreign ministers or other designated ministers from African Union member states.

The African Union added that the Executive Council plays a coordinating role across policies that affect multiple member states, while also preparing issues to be taken up by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, the African Union’s highest decision-making forum. Okay News reports that the meeting is being framed as part of the broader push to align the Union’s institutions with Agenda 2063, the African Union’s long-term development blueprint for the continent.

“The session is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, and Thursday, 12 February 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (East Africa Time, EAT), at the Mandela Conference Hall, African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia”, the announcement added.

Beyond the timing and venue, the African Union also outlined major issues expected on the agenda, including a review of the Report of the Fifty-First (51st) Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC), a key African Union structure that includes accredited representatives of member states to the Union.

The reference to the Group of Twenty (G20), the international forum of major economies that discusses global economic and financial issues, points to a continuing conversation within the African Union about how Africa should be represented and how the continent’s collective interests should be advanced in global decision-making spaces.

The African Union also invited media organisations to cover the ceremonial portions of the gathering, specifically the official opening and closing activities expected across the two days.

On access and media coordination, the African Union said more guidance would be shared before the meeting begins, including how the public can follow proceedings and how journalists can engage with planned briefings.

