Again, Guardiola Supports Palestine, Says Silence on Global Wars Is Unacceptable

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has once again spoken out in support of Palestine, insisting he will continue to raise his voice against what he described as injustice and the killing of innocent people in Gaza. The Spanish coach made the remarks during a pre-match press conference ahead of City’s League Cup clash with Tottenham, using the football spotlight to address wider global conflicts.

Okay News reports that Guardiola said the suffering in Palestine, alongside wars in Ukraine, Sudan, and other parts of the world, should concern everyone, not just politicians. He stressed that modern technology has made it impossible to claim ignorance, noting that images of civilian deaths are now clearly visible to the global public.

Visibly emotional, the City boss said the loss of innocent lives deeply troubles him, regardless of which side is affected. He argued that no idea or political position can justify the killing of thousands of people, adding that protecting human life should always come first. Guardiola maintained that speaking up, even from within sports, is a responsibility he takes seriously.

The 55-year-old also referenced recent incidents in the United States involving federal law enforcement shootings, questioning how such actions can be defended in a modern society. Guardiola has been one of the few top football managers to consistently address political and humanitarian issues, making it clear that he intends to keep using his platform to call for justice, compassion, and accountability worldwide.