Air Chief Visits His Old Home, Encourages Air Force Children in Lagos

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, paid a visit to the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base in Ikeja, Lagos, where he spent his childhood. Although the visit was part of his official duties, it became a very personal moment as he walked around the area where he grew up. Residents, especially women and children, came out happily to welcome him.

In a statement made available to Okay News on Saturday morning, it was revealed that the Air Chief visited the flats where he lived for many years with his father, a former member of the Nigerian Air Force. As he moved around the old quarters, he spoke about his early life on the base and how discipline, hard work, and service helped shape who he is today. He explained that growing up in the Air Force environment taught him important values that guided his journey to the top.

Many children gathered around him, excited and full of joy. Some of them openly said they wanted to become like him in the future. Air Marshal Aneke encouraged them to focus on their education, behave well, and never give up on their dreams. He told them that starting life on an Air Force base should give them hope, not limits. Parents watching the moment also shared lessons of patience and hard work with their children.

During the visit, the CAS also announced a new welfare decision that gives senior Air Women more freedom to choose where they live, in order to improve family life. He later inspected newly built housing units and the base hospital. He also made a brief stop to see a childhood friend who is now ill, showing care and concern. The visit reminded many that true leadership comes from remembering one’s roots, caring for people, and inspiring the next generation.