Today

Airtel Money Confirms £529.2 Million London Share Offer

Airtel Money’s final offer covers 270 million existing shares, with an additional Mastercard option. Airtel Africa is not selling shares.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Complete red Airtel logo on a white background
Airtel logo. Credit: Airtel.

Airtel Money, the African mobile financial services business formally named Airtel Mobile Commerce N.V., confirmed final terms on October 9, 2026 for a London initial public offering of 270 million existing shares at £1.96 each.

The base sale is worth £529.2 million, calculated from the share count and price. The price implies an equity valuation of £5.3 billion, approximately $7 billion.

Okay News reports that Mastercard Asia/Pacific has made another 27 million existing shares available under an over-allotment option. Full exercise would take the offer to approximately £582 million.

Airtel Africa said separately it was not selling shares and expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder.

Announcing the flotation plan on September 23, Airtel Money chief executive Ian Ferrao said “this Offer consists solely of shares sold by existing shareholders and no new capital is being raised”.

The International Finance Corporation was allocated 34,285,714 shares for £67.2 million. United Kingdom retail investors will receive 8 million shares.

The announced timetable scheduled conditional dealings on the London Stock Exchange for 8:00 a.m. London time on October 9 under ticker AMC. Admission and unconditional dealings are expected at 8:00 a.m. on October 14.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center