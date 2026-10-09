Airtel Money Confirms £529.2 Million London Share Offer

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Airtel Money, the African mobile financial services business formally named Airtel Mobile Commerce N.V., confirmed final terms on October 9, 2026 for a London initial public offering of 270 million existing shares at £1.96 each.

The base sale is worth £529.2 million, calculated from the share count and price. The price implies an equity valuation of £5.3 billion, approximately $7 billion.

Okay News reports that Mastercard Asia/Pacific has made another 27 million existing shares available under an over-allotment option. Full exercise would take the offer to approximately £582 million.

Airtel Africa said separately it was not selling shares and expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder.

Announcing the flotation plan on September 23, Airtel Money chief executive Ian Ferrao said “this Offer consists solely of shares sold by existing shareholders and no new capital is being raised”.

The International Finance Corporation was allocated 34,285,714 shares for £67.2 million. United Kingdom retail investors will receive 8 million shares.

The announced timetable scheduled conditional dealings on the London Stock Exchange for 8:00 a.m. London time on October 9 under ticker AMC. Admission and unconditional dealings are expected at 8:00 a.m. on October 14.