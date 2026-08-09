Akon Criticises P-Square Management Over May D Dispute

LAGOS, Nigeria – Senegalese-American singer and producer Akon has criticised the former management of Nigerian twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, known as P-Square, saying he noticed signs of unprofessionalism during his work with the group.

Okay News reports that Akon made the comments during an interview with Afrocani while discussing his professional relationship with the now-defunct music group and its management. He recalled a collaboration involving singer May D, alleging that the management initially wanted to exclude him from the accompanying music video.

Akon said he objected to the decision and insisted that May D be brought to the United States to participate in the video. He said artists who contribute to successful projects should be given opportunities to benefit from the visibility generated by their work.

According to Akon, the situation was an early indication to him that the group’s management was not operating professionally. He said he believed fame should “open doors, not close them”, particularly for artists whose work contributes to a successful record.

May D, who previously worked under P-Square’s management, discussed the incident last year and appeared to confirm Akon’s account. He said Akon refused to shoot the video without him and offered him additional opportunities in the United States.

May D also said he made the mistake of telling Peter and Paul about his conversations with Akon. His account has since added to discussions surrounding his experience with the brothers’ former management.

The comments come as Peter and Paul Okoye continue to face a long-running public dispute following the collapse of P-Square, one of Nigeria’s most successful music duos.