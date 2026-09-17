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UYO, Nigeria – The Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has hosted renowned culinary entrepreneur and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Effiong Bassey, widely known as Hilda Baci, at the Government House in Uyo, commending her resilience, adventurous spirit, and global achievements that continue to project the state onto the international stage, State House correspondents confirmed on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The state reception was convened following Baci’s latest international milestone, where Guinness World Records officially ratified her achievement of preparing the world’s largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing an unprecedented 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz) during a culinary exposition staged in Victoria Island, Lagos, in partnership with food brand Gino.

Okay News reports that Governor Eno praised the celebrity chef, who hails from Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state, noting that her remarkable career trajectory serves as an inspiring testament to what focused vision, hard work, and determination can accomplish for Nigerian youths.

“I want to specially commend our very own, Hilda Baci, for her bold and adventurous spirit, which has contributed to her world record-breaking achievements and have brought honour to the state,” Governor Eno stated during the audience. “Your success story is a demonstration that determination and courage could enable individuals break barriers and achieve remarkable feats. Continue to fly Akwa Ibom’s flag higher.”

The governor noted that his administration remains dedicated to creating an enabling socio-economic environment that fosters youth enterprise, creativity, and private-sector partnerships across tourism, hospitality, and agribusiness under the state’s ARISE Agenda.

Speaking to the Government House Press Corps following her closed-door session with the governor, Baci described Akwa Ibom State as remarkably beautiful, expressing profound admiration for the rapid pace of infrastructural renewal, peace, and security sustained across the state.

The celebrity chef commended the state’s aviation infrastructure, specifically singling out the modern passenger terminal and maintenance facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo as first-rate installations capable of anchoring continental travel and tourism.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend and appreciate our dear Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for his vision and leadership style that has made Akwa Ibom amazingly beautiful,” Baci remarked. “Akwa Ibom people are hospitable and industrious, and we will partner with relevant stakeholders where necessary to further support the state’s development.”

Calling on leisure travelers and commercial investors across Nigeria and the diaspora to explore the state’s burgeoning hospitality, cultural, and agro-allied potentials, the global culinary icon urged citizens to continue upholding unity, hospitality, and communal harmony to sustain long-term economic development.