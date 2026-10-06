Alcaraz Beats Lehecka to Retain Japan Open Title

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Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka 7–6(4), 6–4 to retain the Japan Open men’s singles title in Tokyo on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The victory was Alcaraz’s first title since his return from a four-month injury absence, according to Agence France-Presse. Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER also reported the straight-sets result.

Okay News reports that Alcaraz recovered after losing his opening service game. Lehecka moved 2–0 ahead before the defending champion broke back in the sixth game to level the first set at 3–3.

Neither player could establish a decisive advantage before the tie-break. Alcaraz then won five consecutive points from 2–4 down to take it 7–4, according to Cadena SER’s match report.

Alcaraz secured the crucial break in the seventh game of the second set for a 4–3 lead. He held his remaining service games to complete the title defence.

The Tokyo trophy was his third of the year, after victories at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. His previous title had come in Doha in February.

A wrist injury subsequently kept Alcaraz away from competition for about four months. He returned at the US Open, where he reached the quarter-finals, and then played in the Laver Cup before travelling to Japan.