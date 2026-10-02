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The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has introduced a student share-grant initiative under which it may pay for an application for 10 additional Dangote refinery shares after an eligible student pays for at least 10 shares through its designated channel.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation Student Share Grant is a conditional investment-support programme. It is not a cash payment or tuition scholarship, and completing verification does not guarantee either foundation funding or the allocation of shares.

This guide reflects the foundation’s published terms and frequently asked questions, checked on October 2, 2026, alongside the refinery’s official public-offer information.

What Does the Student Share Grant Offer?

The programme concerns the initial public offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP), the Nigerian refinery company. An IPO is an offer through which investors apply to buy shares in a company.

An eligible student pays for their own application. ADF may then fund a separate application for 10 shares in that student’s name. Buying more than 10 shares does not increase the foundation-funded application, which remains capped at 10.

Applications must be for the student’s own benefit. The initiative does not cover another person’s investment or shares in other Dangote companies.

Who Is Eligible?

The foundation’s terms require applicants to:

Be 18 or older and enrolled at an eligible public or private tertiary institution in Nigeria

and enrolled at an eligible public or private tertiary institution in Nigeria Be studying a programme other than a postgraduate programme

Complete student verification and the applicable identity and Know Your Customer checks

Have a valid Bank Verification Number (BVN), Nigeria’s banking identity identifier

Apply and pay for at least 10 DPRP shares through the designated ADF student channel

The FAQs include universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other recognised tertiary colleges. Final-year students may qualify if their status is verified at application. Part-time and distance-learning eligibility depends on the institution, programme and successful verification.

Each eligible student may be considered once. The terms do not set out a general minimum grade or means test; applicants must still satisfy the programme’s verification and IPO requirements.

How Much Does It Cost?

Okay News reports that the official Dangote public-offer website lists the price at ₦525 per share, with a minimum application of 10 shares costing ₦5,250.

At that offer price, a foundation-funded application for 10 shares also represents ₦5,250. This is the amount used to apply for shares, not money payable to the student or a guaranteed future investment value.

ADF charges no separate fee for consideration or for funding the additional application. Taxes, brokerage fees or other market charges may nevertheless apply when shares are held, generate income or are sold.

Are the Extra Shares Guaranteed?

No. The programme’s terms give ADF discretion over whether to fund and submit the extra application, even after an applicant meets the eligibility requirements.

There is also a separate allotment stage, when applications are processed and shares allocated under the IPO rules. Neither the student’s paid application nor an ADF-funded application guarantees allotment.

The terms say: “A subscription or transaction confirmation acknowledges receipt of an application and/or payment; it is not a confirmation of allotment.”

Any refund of the student’s own application money follows the IPO documents. The foundation-funded portion does not give the student a right to a cash equivalent.

Where Does the Application Process Start?

The foundation identifies its student share-grant portal as the starting point. Its published process is to provide student information, follow the designated subscription route, complete identity checks and apply and pay for the chosen shares.

The distinction between that route and an ordinary IPO subscription matters: the foundation says applications through another bank, broker or platform do not qualify for this initiative. An existing subscription elsewhere should not be assumed to attract the grant.

Information required for verification includes student details such as the institution and matriculation number. The privacy notice explains that personal and application information may be checked against verification records and shared with authorised parties administering the programme and the IPO.

Students should read that notice and the programme terms before submitting personal information. This guide does not confirm acceptance of any individual application.

What Is the Deadline?

The official IPO website lists an offer period from September 14 to October 13, 2026. FirstBank’s published offer information independently gives the same dates.

The student programme’s terms say it can operate only while the IPO and designated student subscription channel remain available. A separate student-grant cut-off was not specified in the terms reviewed. The IPO closing date should therefore not be presented as an unconditional guarantee that the student channel will remain available until then.

What Should Students Check Before Paying?

Read the prospectus and risk disclosures through the official IPO website before deciding whether to invest. Its warning is clear that share prices can fall and investors may not recover everything they put in.

Use the programme’s designated route and check its current notices. Do not treat an unofficial promise of guaranteed shares, guaranteed returns or a cash grant as part of the published offer.

The official IPO website says it will never ask for a personal identification number (PIN), password or one-time password (OTP). Any shares allotted under the student programme are held electronically through the applicable Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account arrangements.