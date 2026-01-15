Venezuela Opposition Leader Maria Corina to Meet Trump After Maduro’s Removal

Maria Corina Machado, the prominent Venezuelan opposition leader and recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, is scheduled to hold a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump this Thursday. The meeting follows the recent removal of Nicolas Maduro from power and marks a significant shift in the diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela.

The meeting serves as a pivotal moment for Machado, who was recognized by the Nobel Committee in October for her steadfast commitment to democratic rights and her efforts to facilitate a peaceful transition from authoritarian rule. Okay News reports that this will be the first personal interaction between the two leaders since Maduro was apprehended and transported to New York to face federal drug-trafficking charges.

Machado, an industrial engineer by training, has been a central figure in re-energizing the Venezuelan electorate after years of economic instability.

Despite facing years of political persecution and being forced into hiding following the disputed 2024 elections, she emerged as the most credible challenger to the previous administration. Although currently abroad to accept her Nobel Prize, she has expressed her intention to return to Venezuela to assist in the nation’s reconstruction.

The discussions are expected to touch upon the future of Venezuelan governance and the role of the current interim administration. While Machado has historically maintained a strong alignment with certain US policies, the meeting comes amid complex internal opposition dynamics and evolving assessments from Washington regarding the most effective path toward long-term regional stability.

As Venezuela enters a new political era under international oversight, Machado remains a symbol of the struggle for democratic freedom. Her meeting with President Trump underscores the international community’s focus on ensuring a just transition and addressing the humanitarian needs of the Venezuelan people who have been displaced by a decade of social collapse.