Alleged Fake PFIPC DG Docked, Remanded in Abuja

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, remanded the alleged Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, in Kuje Prison following his arraignment on an eight-count charge of forgery, fraud, and impersonation.

Justice Mohammed Umar ordered Adeyemi remanded until October 12, 2026, when trial proceedings will begin, after the defendant entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. Okay News reports that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice took over prosecution of the matter from the police, with Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation Rotimi Oyedepo leading the government team.

Defense counsel Genesis Francis requested the court to consider bail on medical grounds, stating that the defendant suffers from a contagious illness requiring a medical appointment on October 2, 2026. Oyedepo opposed the oral request, asserting state facilities are equipped to manage the defendant’s health needs, leading Umar to defer the bail argument to the adjourned hearing date.

The charges follow the defendant’s arrest on July 14, 2026, on a bench warrant prompted by an October 17, 2025 petition from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President to the Inspector-General of Police regarding forged appointment letters. Police investigations showed falsified signatures, official seals, reference numbers, and the Nigerian Coat of Arms were used to establish the non-existent council, which operated out of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja.

Prior to his arrest, Adeyemi stated during a television broadcast that he paid N400 million ($267,000 USD) through a proxy to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to secure the position. Prosecution witnesses listed to testify include Gbajabiamila, civil servants Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balongu from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, alongside Paul Emmanuel, Jeremiah Imoukhede, Ituah Sylvester, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police.