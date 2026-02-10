Amaechi Joins Abuja Protest Over Senate’s Rejection of Electronic Election Result Transmission

Abuja, Nigeria – Former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday joined ongoing protests in Abuja against the Senate’s decision to reject the mandatory electronic transmission of election results. The demonstrations, which began on Monday, have drawn opposition figures, civil society groups, and activists demanding changes to the proposed amendment of the Electoral Act.

Amaechi attended the protest alongside his son, a medical doctor, explaining that he brought him along in case the situation turned violent and medical attention became necessary. He said his presence was also symbolic, stressing that leaders who believe in a cause should be willing to stand at the forefront of major public demonstrations, even with their families.

Okay News reports that the former governor accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of opposing electronic transmission of results out of fear of losing future elections. He called on all opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to take part in the protests, insisting that resistance to the Senate’s decision should not be left to a few groups alone.

Amaechi further questioned why the APC would be apprehensive about electronic voting transparency despite controlling several state governments and welcoming defectors from opposition parties. He maintained that protests would continue until the Senate reverses its position, regardless of whether top government officials choose to ignore public demands.

Meanwhile, security presence was heightened around the National Assembly, with police barricading major access roads ahead of an emergency plenary session by the Senate. The protest is being coordinated by human rights activist Aisha Yesufu in collaboration with various civil society organisations, as public pressure mounts over the future of electronic election result transmission in Nigeria.