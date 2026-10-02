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Amaechi Says He Would Back Tinubu If Petrol Falls to ₦600 on Saturday

Amaechi’s pledge depends on a Saturday petrol-price check. He has not announced an immediate withdrawal.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Rotimi Amaechi speaking to reporters in an undated CRA Advocacy Network file photograph
Rotimi Amaechi speaking to reporters. Undated file photo: CRA Advocacy Network.

Rotimi Amaechi says he would withdraw as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate and campaign for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu if petrol sells for ₦600 per litre on Saturday, October 3.

The former governor of Rivers State, in southern Nigeria, spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, October 2, 2026, Okay News reports.

“If fuel has come down to 600 I will campaign for President Tinubu,” he said.

He said he would check the price at a filling station the following morning.

The pledge was conditional. It did not announce an immediate withdrawal or defection, and his proposed visit had not yet taken place.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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