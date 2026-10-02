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Rotimi Amaechi says he would withdraw as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate and campaign for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu if petrol sells for ₦600 per litre on Saturday, October 3.

The former governor of Rivers State, in southern Nigeria, spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, October 2, 2026, Okay News reports.

“If fuel has come down to 600 I will campaign for President Tinubu,” he said.

He said he would check the price at a filling station the following morning.

The pledge was conditional. It did not announce an immediate withdrawal or defection, and his proposed visit had not yet taken place.