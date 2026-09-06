Amazon Cargo Plane Catches Fire After Miami Runway Overrun Crash

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MIAMI, United States – A Boeing 767 cargo aircraft operating on behalf of Amazon Prime Air overran a runway upon landing at Miami International Airport in Florida, crashing onto an adjacent roadway, striking vehicles, and bursting into flames on Sunday, September 6, 2026, aviation and emergency authorities confirmed.

The catastrophic runway excursion prompted airport officials and federal regulators to order an immediate ground stop, shutting down all active runways and taxiways across one of the busiest passenger and international cargo transit hubs in the United States.

Okay News reports that the aircraft, operating as 21 Air Flight 7598, had departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before overshooting Runway 30 at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time.

Eyewitness video and aerial footage showed the twin-engine wide-body freighter, bearing Amazon’s distinctive smile logo across its tailfin, coming to a halt disabled in a grassy ditch alongside a perimeter access road at the northwest end of the airport, pinned near two commercial semi-trucks as dense plumes of black smoke and flames billowed from its fuselage and right wing.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident in an official statement on Sunday afternoon, verifying the flight’s point of origin and launching an immediate inquiry alongside federal transport authorities.

“21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2pm local time on Sunday, September 6,” the FAA said. “The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed dozens of emergency response units, foam crash tenders, and specialized hazardous materials teams to the scene to extinguish the blaze and attend to injured victims.

Paramedics administered emergency medical treatment to multiple individuals at the crash site, though official casualty figures, the extent of crew injuries, and confirmed fatalities have not yet been formally verified by hospital administrators.

Miami International Airport spokesperson Indira Almeida-Pardillo confirmed that all airport flight movements were abruptly halted as rescue operations unfolded across the active airfield.

“All runways and taxiways at MIA are currently closed as of 3pm and a ground stop is in effect,” Almeida-Pardillo said, noting that emergency crews remained engaged in containing the secondary hazards posed by aviation fuel and damaged cargo.

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy advised the travelling public via social media to brace for widespread flight disruptions, noting that emergency responders were actively evaluating structural damage and warning travelers to anticipate substantial delays and cancellations across nationwide networks.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has mobilized a specialized go-team of aviation investigators to take custody of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, examine runway braking conditions, and determine the mechanical or environmental factors that led to the crash.