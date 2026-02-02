Amazon Cleared For Satellite Internet Over Nigeria, But Can’t Sell It To Customers

Amazon’s project to provide satellite broadband internet in Nigeria has advanced with the grant of a key landing permit, yet the global technology giant remains prohibited from selling its service directly to Nigerian consumers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the country’s telecommunications regulator, has authorized Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation to beam coverage over Nigerian territory, but this permission does not include the right to offer retail internet access to homes or businesses.

Okay News reports that this initial approval, known as a satellite landing permit, allows Amazon’s “Project Kuiper” network to operate its space segment over Nigeria for seven years. However, to commercially launch its service, Amazon must secure two additional licenses from the NCC: an Internet Service Provider (ISP) license and a more complex International Gateway license. These are mandatory for any company wishing to provide last-mile connectivity and manage international data traffic within Nigeria’s regulated market.

According to regulatory officials, the distinction separates companies that operate satellites from those that provide direct consumer services, maintaining oversight over competition and service quality. The required ISP and Gateway licenses involve demonstrating serious financial and technical capacity to the regulator.

This means that while Amazon’s satellites may soon cover the sky, Nigerian customers cannot yet sign up for the service, as the company is still at an earlier regulatory stage compared to its competitor, Starlink, which already operates in the country.

For now, Amazon’s options are to apply for the remaining licenses, which is a significant process, or to partner with existing licensed Nigerian telecommunications operators to reach end-users.

The situation underscores the structured and deliberate nature of Nigeria’s telecoms licensing framework, designed to ensure market stability and consumer protection even as new global satellite internet providers seek to enter Africa’s largest economy.