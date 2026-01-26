AMCON Cash Recoveries Rise 28% To N66.1 Billion In First Half Of 2025 — CBN

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Nigeria’s state-owned bad bank established in 2010 to manage non-performing loans from Nigerian banks, recorded a 27.87 per cent increase in cash recoveries to N66.12 billion in the first half of 2025, H1’25 from N51.71 billion at end-December 2024.

Okay News reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s monetary authority and financial system regulator, disclosed this in its Financial Stability Report for H1’25. The apex bank noted that the stronger recovery performance contributed to a reduction in AMCON’s liabilities, even as cumulative recoveries climbed to N2.43 trillion, reflecting sustained efforts to strengthen the Corporation’s balance sheet.

Details of the report showed that total recoveries increased by 4.42 per cent to N2,426.35 billion from N2,323.68 billion in the preceding period. The recoveries comprised cash of N984.52 billion, other collections amounting to N1,291.95 billion, and asset forfeiture valued at N149.90 billion.

Diversified Recovery Channels

The “other collections” component covered proceeds from property and share sales, rental and dividend income, sale of bridge banks, as well as re-investment income, underscoring AMCON’s diversified recovery channels beyond direct cash inflows. In addition, investment income from treasury operations rose by 2.08 per cent to N15.22 billion from N14.91 billion recorded in the preceding half, further supporting the Corporation’s revenue position.

On the liability side, the CBN report showed that the carrying value of AMCON’s liabilities declined by 7.84 per cent to N5,241.54 billion from N5,687.36 billion at end-December 2024, pointing to improved debt management and settlement of obligations. However, AMCON’s total assets, net of impairment, decreased by 30.97 per cent to N1,267.66 billion from N1,836.33 billion in the second half of 2024, reflecting ongoing asset disposals and recoveries.

The report further revealed that collections into the Banking Sector Resolution Cost Fund (BSRCF), a special fund established to support the resolution of distressed banks in Nigeria, amounted to N577.84 billion during the period. AMCON utilised the funds to meet its obligations on issued securities used to purchase toxic assets from Nigerian banks during the 2009-2010 banking crisis.

AMCON was created following Nigeria’s 2008-2009 banking crisis to acquire non-performing loans and other toxic assets from commercial banks, with the goal of stabilizing the financial system and recovering debts from obligors.