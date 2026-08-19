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DALLAS, US — American Airlines is reversing its years-long strategy of removing seatback entertainment screens, announcing plans to install displays across its domestic fleet as it seeks to improve passenger experience and increase revenue.

The airline said the move is part of a broader investment in its cabins and will also include adding more premium seats. Okay News reports.

American had spent much of the past decade removing built-in screens from Boeing 737 and Airbus A320-family aircraft, arguing that passengers increasingly preferred using their own phones, tablets and laptops to stream entertainment.

The airline also cited lower weight, maintenance and operating costs as reasons for eliminating the displays.

However, the strategy drew complaints from passengers who said relying on personal devices created problems such as drained batteries, uncomfortable viewing angles and unreliable onboard internet connections.

The decision also puts American closer to rivals such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which have invested heavily in seatback entertainment as part of efforts to offer a more premium flying experience.

JetBlue has also retained seatback televisions on its aircraft, helping reinforce expectations among passengers that built-in entertainment should be a standard feature rather than a premium amenity.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth said improvements in technology have made onboard screens more attractive to airlines, with newer systems becoming lighter, consuming less power and costing less to install.

American said it plans to deploy the new displays as quickly as possible, with installation across the fleet expected to be completed by the early 2030s.

The reversal comes as US airlines contend with softer demand and seek new ways to attract passengers while maintaining profitability.

American’s latest strategy reflects a broader shift in the industry, with carriers increasingly using upgraded cabins and onboard technology to differentiate their services and persuade customers to choose their flights.