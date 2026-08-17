American Tourist Dies After Lightning Strike on Mount Etna

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CATANIA, Italy – A 30-year-old American tourist has died after being struck by lightning while hiking on Mount Etna in Sicily during a thunderstorm.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was on the active volcano on Sunday when severe weather developed, according to Italian media reports. Okay News reports that emergency responders found him in cardiac arrest at about 20:00 local time in a restricted area near the summit.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the scene before the man was transported by helicopter to Cannizzaro Hospital in Catania. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

The incident occurred as Mount Etna has experienced a period of increased volcanic activity, attracting large numbers of visitors despite restrictions on access to parts of the mountain.

Authorities have tightened restrictions around the upper slopes of Etna, where visitors have limited shelter from sudden changes in weather. Italy’s Civil Protection agency has warned that the combination of volcanic activity and rapidly changing conditions at higher elevations can create dangerous situations.

Etna is Europe’s most active volcano and attracts about 1.5 million visitors each year. Recent eruptions have drawn tourists to areas where lava flows and other volcanic activity can be observed.

The heightened activity has also affected aviation in eastern Sicily. Volcanic ash has disrupted hundreds of flights at Catania International Airport over the past week.

An aviation warning for the volcano was lowered on Saturday from the highest red alert level to orange, although authorities continue to monitor the situation and restrict access to areas considered unsafe.