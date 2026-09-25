Amnesty Alleges Human Rights Crackdown in Kano State

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KANO, Nigeria — Amnesty International has raised concerns over alleged arrests, detention, and intimidation of critics of the Kano State Government, stating that security agency actions are restricting freedom of expression across the state.

Okay News reports that Amnesty International issued a statement on Wednesday, September 24, 2026, accusing law enforcement of arresting and inviting several individuals for questioning following social media posts and comments critical of the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The human rights organization highlighted the ongoing detention of Abba Ibrahim Kofar Nasarawa, also known as Aiha K Nass, who has remained in custody since August 2026.

The report further detailed the detention of Murtala Muhammad Dawanau over a Facebook post, while Fatima Dayyabu was reportedly arrested, arraigned, and fined for her public criticism of the state administration.

Additional individuals cited in the report include Maryam Usman, known as Golden Queen, Muhammad Ahmad, Hafsat Muhammad Sauwama Kauwama, Khadija Garba Kadnass, Ismail Hassan Hussain Lajin Dala, and Isa Zanna Isa, alongside Zaidu Magaji, who reportedly faced threats and intimidation.

Amnesty International stated, “These arrests are indicative of the constant harassment of opposition politicians and their supporters, and severe stifling of freedom of expression in Kano State.”

The organization added, “It is perfectly within the right of the people to criticise the President or a governor. No one is above criticism, no matter his status. Arresting critics is unacceptable in a free society.”

In response, the Kano State Government rejected the allegations in a statement issued on Thursday, September 25, 2026, describing the account as one-sided and misleading.

Nigeria’s Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, stated, “The right to freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed, and the administration recognises these legitimate rights of the citizens, journalists, civil society organisations and opposition to criticise government policies and programmes or interrogate the action of any public official.”

Ibrahim Waiya stated that constitutional rights do not provide immunity from prosecution when conduct violates existing laws, adding, “The cases cited by Amnesty International should therefore be considered individually, on the basis of the allegations made, the applicable laws, the evidence presented before the courts and the decisions reached by the competent judicial authorities.”

The state official rejected claims of arbitrary arrests, asserting that security agencies operate within federal laws, and added, “It is a pity that a reputable organisation like Amnesty International would reduce itself too low, to serving some political interests, consciously or unconsciously and thereby jumping into promoting and encouraging the evil culture of hate speech, misinformation, disinformation and fake news.”