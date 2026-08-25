Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – Global human rights watchdog Amnesty International has strongly condemned the Executive Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, following public statements warning residents who refuse to join or vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to leave the area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, the human rights organisation described the council chairman’s remarks as an unlawful incitement to political violence and an unconstitutional assault on the fundamental rights to freedom of association, movement, and expression guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the chairman Kuje Area Council FCT Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo for threatening to chase out from the area anybody who will not join or vote for APC,” the group stated. “Authoritatively saying that those who will not vote APC must leave Kuje area council is a call to violence and direct attack on freedom of association and liberty of persons.”

Okay News reports that Section 40 and Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantee every citizen the right to freely associate with any political party and reside in any part of the country without discrimination or political coercion.

Amnesty International emphasized that residency rights within any Nigerian territory cannot be conditioned on political patronage, warning that partisan threats from elected local officials create dangerous precedents ahead of broader national electoral cycles.

“No one has the right to make living in a place in Nigeria tied to joining or voting for one political party. The police and other security agencies must immediately halt this plan to use violence on people for their political choices,” the rights group added.

The watchdog called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to initiate an investigation into the remarks, ensure the safety of all residents regardless of political persuasion, and hold public officers accountable for inflammatory conduct.