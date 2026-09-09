Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

KANO, Nigeria – Global human rights watchdog Amnesty International has strongly condemned the brutal murder of prominent social media political commentator and government critic Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, whose lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood at his private residence in Kano State, demanding an immediate, comprehensive criminal investigation by security agencies, the organization announced on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The gruesome killing of the digital activist has sparked profound outrage and trepidation across Northern Nigeria’s civic and political spheres, reviving acute fears over the physical safety of outspoken journalists, commentators, and dissidents ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that the incident occurred in the Gaida community within Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, where neighbours discovered Dan Shagamu’s body inside his home on Wednesday after relatives and associates had been unable to reach him on mobile lines for nearly two days.

Dan Shagamu, who maintained an extensive online following under the media banner “Dan-Shagamu International,” was widely recognized for producing hard-hitting analytical video broadcasts examining governance failures, political maneuvering, religious dynamics, and communal welfare, frequently offering blunt criticism of both the Kano State Government and federal authorities.

Reacting to the tragedy in an official public statement released on Wednesday, Amnesty International Nigeria described the assault as an atrocious act of targeted violence executed by assailants who breached the victim’s residence.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the killing of a social media political commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu whose body was found today in a pool of blood at his home in Gaida Kano. He was brutally slaughtered after being overpowered by his killers,” the human rights organization stated.

The rights body called directly on the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that the homicide is treated with the highest investigative priority, insisting that those who plotted and executed the murder must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“The Nigerian authorities must investigate this incident and ensure that those suspected of responsibility are brought to justice,” Amnesty International emphasized. “In a democracy, outspoken persons or critics are accommodated, listened to, not killed.”

Amnesty International raised serious alarm over what it characterized as executive lethargy and administrative complacency regarding the protection of civic space, observing that state apparatuses have failed to institute robust protective measures to safeguard citizens exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression.

“We are seriously concerned that the Nigerian Government is doing very little to prevent widespread killings, threats, intimidations and other serious human rights violations — within and outside the context of upcoming elections,” the organization noted.

Warning that an atmosphere of unchecked impunity could contaminate the pre-election environment, the group disclosed that it has tracked a surge in politically affiliated intimidation across multiple states as partisan campaigns gather momentum.

“As the elections approach, we continue to receive disturbing reports of politically related threats to life and intimidation,” Amnesty International added, warning that violent crackdowns on dissenting voices threaten the foundations of constitutional democracy.

Community sources and associates revealed that the late commentator had recently alerted close confidants to recurring anonymous threats to his life over his critical publications, while the Kano State Police Command has dispatched homicide detectives to cordone off the crime scene, gather forensic evidence, and initiate formal inquiries into the murder.