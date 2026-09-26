Anambra Criticises Peter Obi Over Government Savings

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AWKA, Nigeria — The Anambra State Government stated on Saturday, September 26, 2026, that governance is about prioritizing the welfare and security of citizens rather than saving funds in banks to accumulate interest while the public suffers.

Okay News reports that the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Law Mefor, issued the official statement targeting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

The statement followed documents released by the state administration on Friday, September 25, 2026, alleging that Peter Obi left 363 million Naira ($242,000 USD) in salary arrears owed to workers, alongside concealed debts totaling $123.77 million USD upon leaving office in 2014.

The state government said the loans were obtained for projects including malaria control, education, healthcare, erosion management, community development, and value chain development.

Law Mefor stated that there were widespread development gaps during Peter Obi’s tenure as governor, citing poor infrastructure, weak public health and education systems, a lack of pipe-borne water, and over 900 active gully erosion sites across the state.

“How much money would H.E. Peter Obi ascribe to the lives of the millions of people pulled out of poverty?” Law Mefor said. “Please, Your Excellency, Peter Obi: governance and development are different from trading where everything is primarily about profit and loss account without much consideration for human life.”

“Indeed, if government savings and interest income constitute an indicator of governance performance, perhaps it should have been one of the MDGs or SDGs, and governments would start competing as to who saves the most rather than who improves the security and welfare of the people the most,” Law Mefor said.

Peter Obi has denied the debt claims, maintaining that his administration left over $150 million USD in Anambra State’s treasury and bond investments.

“As at the time I left office, the dollar components of my savings invested in various bonds were over $150 million, which gives Anambra state guaranteed income of about $10 million yearly,” Peter Obi said.

Peter Obi challenged the Anambra State Government to produce evidence proving his administration left behind unpaid debts, salaries, pensions, or contractor liabilities.