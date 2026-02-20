Anambra State Recognises Six New Traditional Monarchs

Awaka, Anambra, Nigeria – The government of Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria has officially recognized six newly elected traditional monarchs. During a formal ceremony held at the Light House in the state capital of Awka on Friday, February 20, 2026 (WAT), Governor Chukwuma Soludo presented certificates of recognition to the local leaders as part of an initiative to promote peace, unity, and community development.

Okay News reports that the certification event highlights the state government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening traditional institutions across the region. During the presentation, Governor Soludo urged the new monarchs to prioritize good governance and the welfare of their people while maintaining harmony within their respective domains.

Addressing the newly recognized leaders, the governor emphasized the legal framework governing their roles and the necessity of avoiding local disputes. “The office of the traditional ruler is a creation of the town union constitutions in most communities,” Soludo stated. “These constitutions define the responsibilities of the traditional rulers.” He further instructed the monarchs to abide strictly by these documents to prevent common jurisdictional conflicts with community presidents.

The Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Chidubem Iweka, expressed confidence in the new leaders, predicting less chaos in the communities under their guidance. The newly certified monarchs will now formally oversee the towns of Azigbo, Isulo, Amawbia, Adazi-Ani, Ora-Eri, and Ndiowu, following a selection process that state officials confirmed was strictly aligned with local constitutional guidelines.