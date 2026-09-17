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MIAMI, United States – Controversial media personality and social media commentator Andrew Tate has announced that he is launching formal legal proceedings against the authorities of the Federal Detention Center (FDC) Miami, alleging severe civil rights violations, unconstitutional punitive housing, and deliberate institutional mistreatment, legal correspondents confirmed on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The civil action follows an extensive public dispatch released through his legal representatives in which the 39-year-old British-American citizen disclosed that his custodial conditions had been downgraded into a squalid isolation cell after enduring 61 consecutive days inside the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU).

Okay News reports that Tate characterized the protracted administrative segregation as cruel and unusual punishment prohibited under the United States Constitution, pointing out that inmates charged with violent physical assaults and stabbings against correctional officers and fellow detainees are routinely transferred back to general population housing within seven days.

Tate stated that while he was informed that his cell assignment would be upgraded, correctional officers instead relocated him to a more deteriorated cell within the same disciplinary housing wing, devoid of basic amenities.

“I no longer have hot water of any kind. I no longer have air conditioning of any kind,” Tate said in the statement. “I have a serious roach infestation, with 10/15 visible roaches on the ceiling and walls at any one time no matter how many I kill. I have stone-cold water and filth. That’s it. NOTHING else.”

The social media figure contrasted his prolonged isolation with systemic reforms implemented at the federal detention facility following public protests, which prompted authorities to cease detaining undocumented immigrant detainees in the SHU due to the documented psychological and physical harm caused by prolonged solitary confinement.

“I, an American citizen, here legally, with zero criminal record globally and no accusations of crime in the United States, am held in the SHU unit,” Tate maintained. “This is a cruel and unusual punishment. This violates civil rights. This is being done to me on purpose.”

Recounting his interactions with correctional personnel, Tate stated that while front-line officers have acknowledged the unfairness of his confinement, senior supervisory staff have consistently rebuffed his formal administrative requests, alleging that a commanding officer openly dismissed his grievances using profanity.

Tate described an encounter that occurred two weeks prior during a recreation period, claiming that a senior supervisor stormed into the exercise yard with accompanying officers, placed him and his brother, Tristan Tate, in handcuffs behind their backs, and shouted at them after discovering additional reading books inside their quarters.

“Tristan and I said nothing and apologized despite the fact it was pathetic,” Tate noted, asserting that the administration subsequently worsened his confinement metrics by roughly 95 percent compared to standard federal detention baselines.

Declaring that his treatment in United States federal custody was harsher than his prior pre-trial incarceration in Eastern Europe, Tate added that the Romanian authorities treated him significantly better than the current conditions at FDC Miami.

Confirming the mobilization of a legal challenge, Tate disclosed that his defense attorneys and public relations team have assembled a comprehensive dossier documenting alleged operational corruption, denial of mandatory recreation time, and unsanitary conditions within the facility to present before a federal court, concluding his message by explicitly stating that he would never take his own life.