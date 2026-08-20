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LONDON, United Kingdom – Prime Minister Andy Burnham has marked his first month in office by highlighting a series of measures his government has introduced across transport, housing, healthcare, taxation and local government.

In a statement marking the milestone, Burnham said his administration had cut tax on electricity bills, capped bus fares at £2 in England and made it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions.

The Okay News reports that the government also says it has opened 159 new mental health centres, introduced measures to support rough sleepers, and provided assistance to farmers affected by drought.

Other measures highlighted by Burnham include tougher action against misleading discounts, reduced business rates for pubs, clubs and music venues, and the closure of 13 additional asylum hotels.

The government has also expanded technical education opportunities for 14-year-olds, extended the 16-17 Saver Railcard and introduced free 24/7 bus travel for disabled people.

In the West Midlands, Burnham said buses had been brought under public control, while plans were being accelerated to build new homes near railway stations.

His government has also pledged to give mayors a share of income tax and transfer more powers, funding and responsibilities from Westminster to local communities and councils.

Burnham said the administration had also launched No10 North, stepped up efforts to remove illegal waste dumps and given communities greater influence over businesses and services operating on their high streets.

“It’s a start, but I’m not complacent,” Burnham said, acknowledging that more work was needed to improve living standards.

“I promise that I will do everything I can to make yours and your family’s lives better,” he added.

Burnham said his government was seeking to change how government operates in order to give people “more breathing space” and restore hope, as he looked ahead to his second month in office.