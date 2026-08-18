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LOS ANGELES, US – Five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo has become the first African musician to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Beninese singer was honoured at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she was joined by family, friends and fellow entertainers including Hollywood actors Willem Dafoe and Djimon Hounsou, as well as Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold.

Okay News reports that Kidjo, 66, has spent more than four decades bringing African musical influences to international audiences, blending sounds from her native Benin with funk, jazz and pop.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kidjo said the honour reflected her belief that people around the world are connected regardless of their nationality, language or skin colour.

“We Africans just don’t know what we’ve given to the world, and what we continue giving to the world for the music to exist,” she said.

Kidjo left Benin for Paris in 1983, citing political oppression under the country’s then-communist government. She went on to establish an international career and collaborate with artists including Burna Boy, John Legend, Bono and Alicia Keys.

She has released 18 albums and received 17 Grammy nominations, winning five times. Her latest album, HOPE!!, was released earlier this year and features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Ayra Starr, Quavo, Nile Rodgers and Diane Warren.

Kidjo has also received the 2023 Polar Music Prize and was named among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2021.

Dafoe praised Kidjo’s performances, songwriting and activism, describing her as one of the hardest-working people in show business.

Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr. also praised her role in connecting cultures and audiences through music.

Beyond music, Kidjo is a UNICEF and Oxfam goodwill ambassador and co-founded the Batonga Foundation, which supports vulnerable girls and women in Benin.

Kidjo now joins South African actress Charlize Theron as one of the African-born personalities represented on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which has more than 2,800 stars.