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KATSINA, Nigeria – Angry youths confronted Kannywood actor Musa Mai Sana’a in Katsina metropolis on Sunday after he arrived at the “Welcome to Katsina” gate and began promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The youths reportedly ordered the actor to come down from the gate, warning him that the location was not a place to campaign for Tinubu. Okay News reports that tensions escalated as some youths attempted to attack him before security personnel intervened and escorted him away.

Musa reportedly fled the scene with the assistance of security operatives, leaving his cap behind as he was taken away from the area.

Footage from the incident showed the actor on top of the entrance structure before security personnel moved him away from the gathering.

The confrontation comes amid heightened political tensions in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections, with public expressions of support for political parties and candidates occasionally drawing strong reactions.

Okay News recalls that Musa Mai Sana’a was reportedly assaulted by youths in Sharada, Kano, in April over his alleged support for the All Progressives Congress and President Tinubu.

Industry figures subsequently condemned the reported attack, while veteran actor Bello Muhammad Bello criticised colleagues who openly campaign for the Tinubu administration.

The latest incident has renewed concerns about the treatment of public figures who express political views, with calls for political disagreements to be addressed through peaceful and democratic means rather than violence.