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Canadian author Anne Carson has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday, October 8.

The academy, which selects the literature laureate in Stockholm, Sweden, recognised Carson “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature”.

Okay News reports that Carson’s work spans poetry, translation and classical scholarship. The Nobel organisation said she had combined writing with teaching at universities throughout her career, with the origins and meanings of words informing her work.

Her books include Autobiography of Red, The Beauty of the Husband, Plainwater and Men in the Off Hours. Autobiography of Red reworks an ancient Greek myth as a contemporary coming-of-age story about Geryon, a boy portrayed as a winged red monster.

Her publisher, Penguin Random House, lists the Lannan Award and fellowships from the Guggenheim and MacArthur foundations among her earlier honours.

The Nobel Peace Prize announcement is scheduled for Friday, October 9, followed by the economics prize on Monday, October 12.