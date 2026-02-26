INEC Announces New Dates For 2027 Presidential And Governorship Elections

ABUJA, NIGERIA – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the 2027 General Election, rescheduling both the presidential and governorship polls in line with the provisions of the newly enacted Electoral Act, 2026.

Okay News reports that under the revised timetable, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The Commission had earlier scheduled the presidential poll for February 20, 2027, and the governorship elections for March 6, 2027, pursuant to the repealed Electoral Act, 2022. However, following the repeal of the 2022 Act and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced adjustments to statutory timelines governing electoral activities, INEC reviewed and realigned its schedule to ensure compliance with the new legal framework.

As part of the approved timetable, party primaries — including the resolution of disputes arising from them — will commence on April 23, 2026, and conclude on May 30, 2026.

Campaigns for Presidential and National Assembly elections are set to begin on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will commence on September 9, 2026.

INEC emphasized that, in accordance with the law, all campaigns must end 24 hours before Election Day. The Commission urged political parties to strictly adhere to the timelines, warning that it will enforce full compliance with the Electoral Act.