Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Anthropic expanded its Cyber Verification Program on October 6, 2026, offering qualifying security professionals three levels of access to advanced Claude capabilities, including Claude Mythos 5.1.

The programme combines its earlier verification scheme with Project Glasswing, through which selected organisations had been given access to Mythos for security work. Applicants must be verified and meet the controls required for their access level.

Okay News reports that individual researchers can apply for Defense Access on a paid plan, according to Anthropic’s help centre. The tier covers defensive activities such as investigating incidents, analysing malware and checking vulnerabilities.

Red Team Access extends permission to authorised penetration testing and simulated attacks. It is limited to organisations. Anthropic said safeguards would continue to block activities posing risks of physical harm or widespread disruption.

Specialized Access is reserved for a smaller group authorised to test high-risk systems, including power grids and aviation systems. Anthropic said it reviews these organisations with the United States government. Existing Glasswing members will move into this tier without fresh approval for models they already use.

Data retention is normally required so Anthropic can monitor misuse. Organisations with an existing zero-retention exemption for Fable or Mythos may retain that exemption temporarily. A planned service called Enterprise Frontier Safeguards would allow eligible organisations to keep data in infrastructure they control.

The help centre also gives Defense Access users until December 15, 2026 to adopt phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication and stop using application programming interface keys. During the transition, another form of multi-factor authentication is required and keys expire after seven days.

Applications are submitted through Anthropic’s verification portal.