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Anthropic has released Claude Haiku 5.5, a smaller artificial-intelligence model aimed at repetitive, high-volume work, alongside lower developer prices and a new subscription-linked API credit programme.

The company announced the model on October 7, 2026 and said it was immediately available across its platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Okay News reports that the release announcement positions Haiku for tasks such as summaries, classification and customer support. Anthropic also describes it as suitable for narrowly defined assignments delegated by larger coding models.

Haiku 5.5 introduces an adjustable effort setting to the Haiku range, allowing developers to vary the trade-off between cost and capability. Anthropic’s published performance comparisons are provider evaluations, rather than independent tests by Okay News.

According to the company’s current pricing table, requests with prompts of up to 100,000 tokens cost $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.

For prompts above that threshold, the respective rates rise to $0.50 and $2.50 per million tokens. The threshold applies to prompt length; it is important when estimating the cost of longer requests.

Cached reads cost $0.01 per million tokens in the lower tier and $0.05 in the higher tier. The listed cache-write prices are $0.125 and $0.625 respectively, with the pricing page specifying a five-minute cache lifetime.

Anthropic has also halved Sonnet 5.5 cache-read pricing to $0.10 per million tokens. That change concerns cached input, rather than a blanket halving of every Sonnet charge.

A separate credit programme is rolling out over several days. Under the published eligibility rules, Max 5x subscribers can receive $100 monthly and Max 20x subscribers $200. Team credits are pooled, with a $500 monthly ceiling.

Eligible plans must be active and in good standing, and new subscribers must have held the plan for seven days. Credits must be claimed for a linked Claude Console organisation.

The credits cover eligible Claude Platform use, but not interactive Claude Code sessions, subscription extra usage or Claude accessed through third-party cloud providers. Unused balances expire each billing cycle, so the offer should not be understood as permanent credit or unlimited use.

The model launch comes after Anthropic’s separate Google Workspace beta announcement, which introduced editing tools for Docs, Sheets and Slides on paid plans.