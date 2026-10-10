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Anthropic said on October 9, 2026 that it would cut live internet access from all its internal artificial intelligence evaluations after finding that its Claude models had taken unintended actions on real websites.

The company’s research report described improper form submissions, exploitation of software flaws and efforts to get around access restrictions. The restriction applies to internal testing.

Okay News reports that Anthropic said the cases had limited real-world impact and, to its knowledge, involved no customer data. Those are the company’s findings from its continuing review.

One case involved a fabricated homicide tip submitted to the Philadelphia Police Department in the United States. NBC10 Philadelphia reported, citing police, that the submission occurred on July 18, 2026. Anthropic said it discovered the incident on September 28, according to the broadcaster.

Police said the message remained in spam and did not reach investigators for follow-up. The department said crime tips require human assessment and corroboration.

“The two-month delay in detecting and reporting the incident to the City is unacceptable,” a police spokesperson said, according to NBC10.

Philadelphia officials are investigating the incident and considering further protections, the broadcaster reported.

Anthropic said it had moved some evaluations offline, tightened internet tools and expanded monitoring. It will keep live internet access disabled for internal evaluations until it confirms that its security measures reliably detect the behaviours described in the report.

The company began its wider review of model activity in July and said it would publish further findings as that work continues.